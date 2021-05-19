National Buffalo Wing Festival returning in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wing Fest will be back this year.

The festival at Sahlen Field will take place on Labor Day weekend — September 4 and 5. Since the pandemic is still ongoing, some restrictions will still be in place.

Admission will be pre-paid online this year. On Saturday, admission times will be split into three three-hour sessions. On Sunday, there will be two three-hour sessions.

The hope among National Buffalo Wing Festival officials is that capacity limits will increase to 5,000 people, allowing 25,000 tickets to be sold.

“Please be patient and believe me when I say that we are doing all we can to preserve the Wingfest as a premier quality event as it has been for the past 19 years. This will be our 20th Anniversary and we can’t wait to see all of our friends again after having to take a year off.” Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival

Ticket prices haven’t been announced yet.