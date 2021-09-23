National Carousel Association recognizes Canalside’s Buffalo Heritage Carousel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Heritage Carousel received some national recognition Thursday.

The National Carousel Association made a stop at Canalside to “ooh and aah” at the hard work that went into restoring the heritage carousel. The association visits a carousel typically two to three years after it’s up and running, but in this case, they came earlier.

They presented a plaque to welcome the Heritage Carousel into the association.

“This carousel is one of a kind. It was only one of 10 when it was manufactured in 1924 in existence and as a menagerie carousel, a three-quarter park-style carousel, is pretty fabulous,” said Carima El-Behairy, director of operations and development, Buffalo Heritage Carousel.

Since its opening in May, the Buffalo Heritage Carousel has welcomed more than 70,000 riders.

Its fall and winter hours are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

It cost one dollar to ride.