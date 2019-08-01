National Fuel employees receive training on how to handle dangerous dogs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– As part of National Fuel’s dog-bite prevention course, employees received hands-on training to learn about dog behavior and tactics to use during an attack.

The training is meant to help workers handle a loose dog when out on a service call. Those who participated in the safety exercise worked one on one with a highly trained dog.

National Fuel says while educating the public is crucial, they wanted to teach their own employees how to handle dangerous dog encounters and what to do if an encounter turns into an attack.

They’ve held several of these training opportunities over the years and say it’s making a difference.

“It has lessened over the years. We’ve taken strong backing to this type of training in the last five to seven years. Our dog bites have significantly dropped over the last seven years,” Safety Supervisor for National Fuel Todd Schara said.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year.

National Fuel says in the past year they’ve had seven attacks and four dog bites.

When service is going to be done at your home, make sure your dog is kept in a separate enclosed area if possible, National Grid says. That way you can do your part to help prevent an attack.