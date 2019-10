BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–National Fuel is predicting lower bills than last year for the upcoming winter season.

The company says the average customer bill for the 2019-2020 heating season could drop by nearly 15%.

National Fuel attributes the lower bill to a decrease in the actual cost of natural gas.

On average, customers should expect their home heating bills from November to March to total just more than $500. That’s compared to the average of close to $600 last year.