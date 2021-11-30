National Grid decorates Kevin Guest House

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’ve officially reached that time of year when all is calm. And thanks to one company, all is bright, too, in an energy-efficient way.

Employees of National Grid began decorating the Kevin Guest House on Monday.

It’s the nation’s first healthcare hospitality house, serving guests of any age or condition coming to any of the hospitals on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, providing them with a home away from home.

National Grid says it hopes this will make visitors feel a little more welcome during a difficult time.

Ken Kujawa, regional director of National Grid, says “We just want to make sure that they’re feeling as loved and as important as possible during the holiday season. And by putting the decorations on the house, hopefully we’re playing an important role to help them feel better.”



This was the ninth straight year National Grid has decorated the Kevin Guest House.