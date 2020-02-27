National Grid increasing staffing while monitoring forecasted conditions

(WIVB)–National Grid is increasing staffing for the evening and overnight while they closely monitor forecasted conditions for our area Thursday and Friday.
They encourage customers to keep safety priority with reminders like:
- If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.
- Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
- Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
- Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642- 4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.
- Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
- Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
- Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.