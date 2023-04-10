BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Grid says it has put more than $150,000 into constructing nearly two dozen electric vehicle charging stations in Western New York within the last year.
This has been done through National Grid’s “EV Make-Ready Program,” where the company could fund up to 100% of electric infrastructure costs for approved projects.
According to National Grid, Level 2 charging stations can provide an electric vehicle with 150 miles of range if charged for four to eight hours. DC fast charging stations can provide a vehicle with that in 15 to 30 minutes.
Hamburg Street bar Gene McCarthy’s is one of the National Grid customers that utilized the company’s EV Make-Ready Program. According to National Grid, the bar hired PFR Energy Solutions to install four stations.
“Installing EV charging stations would have meant incurring a significant expense, but
National Grid’s incentive made the difference between us doing the project and not doing it,” Gene McCarthy’s owner Bill Metzger said.
Other projects that have been completed with National Grid incentives since December include:
- Batavia: Cedar Street Sales and Rental, Batavia: two Level 2 charging stations
- Buffalo: Fernbach and Augspurger Parking Ramps: eight Level 2 charging stations (four in each lot)
- Snyder: Snyder Park, six Level 2 charging stations
- Tonawanda: Manor Lanes, which installed two DC fast charging stations
APP USERS | If you’re unable to see the locations listed above, tap here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.