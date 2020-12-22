National Grid offers tips to protect customers from holiday scams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–National Grid is alerting customers about recent reports of scams where the imposters are promising refunds or discounts over the phone.

Below is a list of how National Grid says scammers are trying to prey on customers:

• Customers may notice their caller ID displays an incoming call is from a phone number in a

nearby town or even the neighborhood where they live.

• When customers answer the phone, a recorded message explains that due to being

overbilled, they are owed refunds or discounts on their utility bills.

• The customer is instructed to press ‘1’ to learn more about the refund or discount.

• The customer is transferred to someone who explains that the customer is eligible for a

refund or discount.

• The customer is then asked for personal information, which may include their utility bill

account number.

• The scammer also may ask for the customer’s bank account number or other personal or

financial information. Divulging this level of information can lead to identity theft or

customers having their bank accounts accessed.

Officials tell us scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in replicating National Grid’s recorded messaging and directions for phone prompts. They say it makes it more difficult to differentiate an actual National Grid phone call from an imposter’s call.

Customers who’ve fallen victim to the scam should contact National Grid immediately. The company asks customers to use the toll-free number on their billing statements.

The company is offering these warning signs to identify this recent scam:

• Do not cave to pressure. Never – under any circumstances – offer personal or financial

information to someone who you cannot identify.

• Scammers will not have access to your account information, and you should never

provide that information if you are asked.

• National Grid representatives who call you will know your account number.

• Verify that you are speaking with a National Grid representative. Ask the caller to

provide the last five digits of your National Grid account number.

• If the caller does not know your account number, hang up the phone.

