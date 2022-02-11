National Guard to help Catholic Health at local nursing homes

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health is getting some extra forces to help at several nursing homes in Western New York.

A dozen members of the New York National Guard are now pitching in at local nursing homes. These troops, sent by Governor Kathy Hochul, will help support Catholic Health’s caregivers due to a shortage of workers because of the pandemic.

The National Guard will not be providing direct care to the residents, but instead will be supporting associates at several Catholic Health facilities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now