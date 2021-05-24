Naval & Military Park presenting Memorial Day service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park will present a non-denominational memorial service at the park on Memorial Day.

Officials say there will be full military honors in remembrance of the fallen at the park from 10 to 11 a.m.

There will be keynote speakers, and the 80-piece Buffalo Niagara Concert band will accompany opera soprano Andrea Todaro to perform the national anthem.

According to the park, a wreath will be laid at each of the memorials.

Park officials tell News 4 there will also be an installation of 7,300 flags throughout the Monuments Garden representing the number of U.S. Veterans who died last year due to PTSD and suicide.