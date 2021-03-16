Naval Park partners with Douglas Jemal for $1 million “Save The Sullivans” campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Developer Douglas Jemal is collaborating with the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to launch a $1 million fundraising campaign.

It’s the largest fundraising effort in the park’s 40-year history. Called “Save The Sullivans,” the goal is to have enough money to make permanent repairs to USS The Sullivans.

Last month, the Naval Park announced that they were looking for donations to help keep the ship above water, as it was in danger of sinking.

That’s because damaging winds and harsh winter weather have forced the ship to take on water. Staff members at the park have been pumping it out, but they’ve have a hard time keeping up with it.

Last month, they sought out $100,000 for emergency repairs, but with collaboration from Jemal, the new campaign aims to make permanent changes to the ship’s hull.

Paul Marzello, president and CEO for the Buffalo Naval Park, says “A full bow-to-stern survey of the ship’s hull was conducted and an engineered plan developed for the necessary repairs. It involves applying a two-part epoxy coating to the entire hull below the waterline and the installation of a cathodic protection system that will prevent further corrosion of the USS The Sullivans, the USS Little Rock and the USS Croaker.”

“Save The Sullivans” will officially kick off with a private event on St. Patrick’s Day. People who wish to contribute can make a donation at this site, call (716) 847-1773 ext. 10, or send money via mail to this address:

Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park

ATTN: Save The Sullivans

One Naval Cove

Buffalo, New York 14202

And if your last name happens to be Sullivan, the Naval Park is requesting that you donate at least five dollars.