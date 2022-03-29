BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Signed into law in 2017, National Vietnam Veterans Day is observed annually on March 29 to commemorate all U.S. military members that served during the Vietnam War. This year’s holiday is sure to be extra special as it falls on the 50th anniversary of U.S. troops’ withdrawal from South Vietnam.

In observance of both the holiday and the 50th anniversary, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park will host a ceremony at the Naval Park’s Hangar Building on Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

The veteran-led ceremony will include an honor guard by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77 and the singing of the National Anthem by George Miller before concluding with a wreath-laying at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Roland Hayes, a recipient of three purple hearts and a bronze star for his efforts in the Vietnam War, will speak to attendees about his experiences, and representatives from the VA Western New York Healthcare System will also speak about the services and programs available to support veterans.

Initially proclaimed by President Barack Obama back in 2012, the holiday was officially signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2017. The military holiday serves to honor all members of the U.S. military that served from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, not just those stationed in Vietnam. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates more than 9 million Americans served during this period, and the Vietnam War Commemoration website estimates there are more than 6 million living Vietnam War veterans.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is the nation’s largest inland naval park and the home of four U.S. Naval vessels: USS The Sullivans, USS Little Rock, USS Croaker, and PTF-17. It is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 4 p.m.