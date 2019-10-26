NC man arrested at Peace Bridge after failing to stop for customs inspection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A North Carolina man was arrested at the Peace Bridge on Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

29-year-old Justin Saunders of Raleigh entered the U.S. from Canada without stopping for customs inspection.

Saunders and his truck were later located on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga and was returned to CBP officers at the Peace Bridge.

Officials say during the secondary inspection of the truck, officers found 53 rounds of ammunition.

Saunders has a prior state felony conviction for controlled substance distribution. As a result of the conviction, he’s not allowed to possess ammunition.

He made an initial appearance in front of a judge and was released.