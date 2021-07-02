Nearby businesses feel the effects of the Oak Street building collapse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The collapse of an old warehouse in Buffalo on Oak Street at Genesee created problems for some businesses in that neighborhood.

News 4 stopped by the restaurant Marble and Rye, which was right around the corner from the old factory.

The owner Michael Dimmer considers himself lucky.

While some businesses had to evacuate, Marble and Rye didn’t.

And he says he’s been getting a lot of support from the community.

“Also just happy to find out that I don’t think anybody was injured. It unfortunately fell and damaged one of the buildings near it — that was planning to open as a clothing shop, so it’ll probably be a little bit of extra time before that happens. But, I’m just grateful that we’re not too affected by it,” Dimmer said.

Marble and Rye’s owner noted, they were able to stay open tonight.