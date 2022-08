BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 200 University at Buffalo medical students received their white coats on Friday.

184 students in the class of 2026 of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB took the Oath of Medicine.

It’s a symbolic rite of passage shared by medical students across the United States. Of the class, 77 of the med students are from the Western New York area.