BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $20,000 in hair dryers that were moving across the Peace Bridge.

The reason? They didn’t meet safety standards, per the Standard for Safety for Household Electric Personal Grooming Appliances.

“They determined that these items are a substantial product hazard under the Consumer Product Safety Act,” CBP said.

Altogether, the 65 seized hair dryers had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of approximately $19,500, or roughly $300 each.

Anyone who suspects violations of trade laws or regulations related to the import of goods is encouraged by CBP to anonymously report it here.