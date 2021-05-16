New and historic exhibits now showing at The Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum is home to thousands of vintage cars, bicycles, motorcycles and historic memorabilia.

After being closed for months, because of the pandemic, founder James Sandoro is excited to see visitors walking back through the doors. Some of the new exhibits include a 1904 Arrow.

“It was given to us by the Irv Family Foundation of Buffalo, the Steve McQueen tribute car that’s behind me the GT40, just like the one from the movie Ford vs. Ferrari,” said Sandoro. “We have some cars that were donated by Joe Sahlen from Sahlen’s hot dogs.”

Sandoro is a Buffalo native, and the collection is his life’s work.

“I was a little boy and a man had a Pierce-Arrow next door and we used to sneak in and slide down the fenders. He had a fit and said don’t do that anymore, and I said ‘why can’t I play on this car?’,” Sandoro remembers. “Then he told me about Pierce-Arrow. At 18 I decided that I was going to move into that building across the street and restore cars and that’s how I started.”

Open Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.