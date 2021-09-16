New anti-violence program in Buffalo targets “at-risk youth”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — About 17% of kids ages 14 to 17 are exposed to gun violence in the U.S., so Buffalo is combatting violence at its roots, by working with “at-risk youth.”

Thursday the Erie County District Attorney, along with Buffalo police, Buffalo Public Schools and community groups announced a new intervention program to prevent future gun violence in the Queen City.

DA John Flynn says the High Risk Youth Team is a proactive approach that works to better the lives of children in the future.

“We are doing it with a health basis. A harm reduction wellness concept that talks about and focuses on the needs of the children in our community and assuring that they do not get on the path of joining a gang or future gun violence,” Flynn said.

Flynn also says children exposed to gun violence are 40% more likely to carry a gun later in life.