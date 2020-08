It's a problem many parents could face this year as school districts are opting for hybrid learning plans, and that's finding a distraction free place for your kids to sit down and get their schoolwork done.

The Mathnasium, a local learning center that specializes in math, says they can help. They've started a new program called Prime Study Space. The program operates like a study hall where parents can take their kids to get both their written and virtual school work done.