New Billy Eichner movie filming in Buffalo looking for extras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Grant Wilfley Casting, Inc. is seeking locals for paid extra work.

They’re hosting an open casting call for a new Universal Studios movie starring Billy Eichner, directed by Nicholas Stoller, and produced by Judd Apatow.

Extras will portray members of the LGBTQ+ community and other city residents.

The casting call takes place Saturday, March 14, from 1-4 p.m. in the Buffalo Grand Hotel Fountain Room at 120 Church Street.

Filming will begin in Buffalo in April.

