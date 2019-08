BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A park in Buffalo now has an area dedicated to helping older people to stay active and fit.

The city cut the ribbon on the new fitness park at Horace “Billy” Johnson Park on Hager Street.

The AARP sponsored the fitness park, which includes exercise equipment and space for group programs.

It’s inspired by a similar park in the midwest.

The park is one of just a dozen like it planned around the nation this year and the only one in New York State.