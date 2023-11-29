BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new public sculpture at Canalside.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, Visit Buffalo Niagara and the Erie Canalway unveiled the new sign on Wednesday morning. The new sculpture is five feet tall and weighs more than 1,000 pounds.

It was painted by local artist Nicole Cherry, who has painted several murals across Buffalo, including at General Mills, Undergrounds Coffee House and Elmwood Pet Supplies.

The hope is for visitors and residents to take pictures with the sculpture and post them to social media, creating marketing for the city.

“We have seen how prominent pieces of public art enhance the millions of dollars Governor Hochul has invested in the waterfronnt,” ECHDC board chair Joan Kesner said. “I encourage families to take their holiday pictures by the new sculpture.”

The new sculpture comes ahead of Buffalo hosting the Worlds Canal Conference in September 2025.

“We hope the ‘BUF’ sign becomes an iconic gathering spot for Buffalonians who love their hometown as well as a must-see stop for visitors,” Visit Buffalo Niagara president and CEO Patrick Kaler said.

The sculpture was made by a local metals company as well.

The Ice at Canalside is set to open on Friday, and the new sculpture is located in the same area.