New Buffalo waterfront projects getting closer to completion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s waterfront continues showing signs of growth and a slew of new projects are getting closer to completion.

We stopped by Riverworks this morning where the new “Buffal-O” ferris wheel is under construction. Only a couple of the buckets are missing.

Riverworks said previously it hopes to open the ferris wheel by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, work continues on Southern Tier’s new tap room at the Harborcenter.

The brewery posted a photo on Twitter showing crews putting the finishing touches on the exterior.

Southern Tier is moving into the old 716 Food and Sports. It hopes to open by the fall.