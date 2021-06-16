New cutting-edge research facility opens up shop in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ribbon has been cut on a new cutting-edge research facility in Buffalo.

The Cryo-Electron Microscopy Center opened on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. This $8.1 million project is designed to serve scientists working in both the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Officials hope the Cryo-EM Center will become a magnet for bio-med research

Edward snell, CEO, Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute told us, “The facility is a Cryo-Electron Microscopy Center. Cryon because it is cold electrons cause it uses electrons and microscopes because it sees things we can’t see that are very small. This is particularly important in the COVID-19 era because we have an invisible enemy that we cant see. But with this technology, we make the invisible visible.”

The state pitched in just more than $2 million to build this new state-of-the-art facility.