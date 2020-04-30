New dates announced for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New dates have been announced for performances of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Shea’s 710 Theatre.

The show will now go on from February 11-28, 2021.

“This show is an important piece for our community and we are overjoyed to be able to remount it for next season,” said Michael G. Murphy, president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center and All for One producer. “This collaborative production showcases the incredible talents of Buffalo’s theatre community. We can’t wait for our theatregoers to experience this great production.”

Those who wish to reach out to the Shea’s box office are asked to send an email to patronservices@sheas.org. Please provide a name and phone number, detailed description of help that’s needed and the best time for the box office to call you.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.