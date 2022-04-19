BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new KFC location on Elmwood Avenue is giving away a year of free chicken at its grand opening next Tuesday.

The location at 2230 Elmwood Ave., just south of Kenmore Avenue, will open its doors at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26. Its grand opening celebration will feature a Colonel tie ribbon-cutting and “free chicken for a year” gift card giveaways to the first 50 customers, KBP Brands announced.

The ownership group said the new restaurant will feature “the latest design features from KFC’s new Next Generation concept, such as built-in ‘Quick Pick-Up’ shelving, and signage and dedicated parking for KFC app or KFC.com orders.”

The 2,900 square-foot restaurant will feature 40 seats, the company said. They plan to hire about 50 team members — more info on hiring can be found here.