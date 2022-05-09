(Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will hold a conference on this at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it in the video player above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Era CEO Chris Koch was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge of reckless endangerment.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the 61-year-old was involved in an incident outside Oliver’s Restaurant on Delaware Avenue near Delham in Buffalo.

On Saturday night around 8:30, they say Koch was involved in an argument with another man in the parking lot.

According to prosecutors, the other man got out of his vehicle and approached Koch’s. They say that when this happened, Koch drove toward the man, leading him to jump out of the way.

“When the victim exited his vehicle and approached the defendant’s vehicle, the defendant allegedly engaged in conduct that created grave risk of death to another person by intentionally driving his vehicle toward the victim,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

The victim suffered a hand injury, the District Attorney’s Office says. In addition to this, they say Koch hit the man’s vehicle, damaging the passenger side.

According to the Jackie Robinson Foundation, of which Koch is a board member, he is a “fourth-generation CEO of the family-owned company.” It’s a position he’s held since 2002.

In addition to this, Koch has been a member of the University at Buffalo Council since 2013, after being appointed to the latter by former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Koch will be back in court on May 25 for a felony hearing, but he remains released on his own recognizance for now. He faces up to seven years in prison if he’s convicted.

A temporary no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.