New Era launches 2021 NFL Salute to Service collection

(WIVB) — New Era launched its 2021 NFL Salute to Service collection on Thursday.

The official cap of the NFL says fans can honor the military community by joining their favorite team and players in wearing the new Salute to Service caps.

Join the NFL in their effort to honor, empower and connect our nation's service members, veterans and their families with the NFL Salute to Service Collection at https://t.co/0u2NYYCi0B



For more info, please visit https://t.co/p5iaC37DWN pic.twitter.com/7EKiro7GyI — New Era Cap (@NewEraCap) November 7, 2021

“This collection of caps honors America’s service members and veterans and promotes the work of nonprofits established to serve their needs. We’re proud to do our part to help,” Director of Licensed Products at New Era Tim Shanahan said.

NFL players and coaches will wear the Salute to Service caps on the sidelines throughout November, New Era says.

The company also says the NFL does not profit from the sale of Salute to Service products. Instead, they award the league’s military nonprofit partners with charitable contributions.

To check out the collection, click here.