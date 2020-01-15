New Era to launch special collections in centennial celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Era Cap Company is celebrating 100 years in business.

In honor of this, the company will soon launch special collections featuring new designs and re-issues of classic caps and apparel throughout 2020.

Along with this, New Era will also partner with the Buffalo History Museum for the brand’s first comprehensive exhibit.

“As the fourth-generation owner, it’s a great honor to celebrate 100 years of New Era Cap and the legacy started by my great-grandfather, Ehrhardt Koch. With humble beginning in Buffalo, NY, where we still proudly call home to our global headquarters, the company has evolved from a small headwear company into a premier international lifestyle brand that includes apparel and accessories,” said Chris Koch, president and CEO of New Era Cap. “We are extremely proud of our heritage an excited about the momentum we have as we embark on our next 100 years.”