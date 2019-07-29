New Era unveils Bills Sideline Collection hat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Bills fans love nostalgia, the players and coaches, the unforgettable plays, and of course the apparel.

Last week’s start to training camp marked the 60th season for the team and the 100th for the NFL, which was the inspiration for this season’s Sideline Collection hat from New Era.

It’s an ode to the style the Bills may have worn in the days of War Memorial Stadium at the beginning of the organization.

New Era says Bills hats will be available in five additional designs for the road and other decades. The company also says these will be on sale at select sports retailers, the New Era flagship store on Delaware Avenue, and online at NewEraCap.com.