BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just in time for the NFL Scouting Combine, local apparel giant New Era has unveiled its Scouting Combine Collection.

The shirts, pants and hats will be worn by prospects before and after their workouts at this year’s event, which runs from February 23 through March 2.

Football fans can get their hands on the new merchandise at this site or Dick’s Sporting Goods.

New Era Cap Company is based in Buffalo.