New exhibit celebrating Erie County’s bicentennial opens at Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s something new for history buffs on display at the Buffalo History Museum.

Thursday, the museum unveiled its newest feature exhibit that celebrates the history of Erie County.

The Continuum is an exhibit curated in honor of the bicentennial anniversary of Erie County.

The $500,000 project has been in the making for 10 years.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was there to cut the ribbon. He hopes this new exhibit will help people in Erie County learn a little more about the stories that make their community unique.

“And as we look back on where we were as a community, we can also use that and how we want to go in the future. I always say you cannot have a goal as a community, as a communal whole unless you know where you were,” Poloncarz said.

Some of the artifacts now on display are remnants of the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, historic works by local artists and rare early 19th-century weaponry.