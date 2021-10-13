New Exhibit opens Saturday at the Buffalo Museum of Science

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new exhibit is opening at the Buffalo Museum of Science this weekend.

“Lost Beauty 2: The Art of Museum Stories,” features 15 collected items, painted to be larger than life. “Allowing us to really see the beauty, the intricacy, the craftmanship,” said the museum’s President and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth. “That is often lost because of the small scale now we can then appreciate it in the large scale.”

Guests begin their journey up close and personal with the collected animals. Wigglesworth says it’s just the tip of the iceberg in regards to the more than 750,000 items the museum has collected.

Turn the corner and you’ll find large scale paintings highlighting the 15 selected items. Each piece was created by WNY artist, Alberto Rey. “I thought art would be a good way to seduce people into finding out interesting facts about the environment and science in general,” said Rey.

And we sure did learn on our trip to the museum. For example, you might know New York State’s bird or flower… but do you know the state’s fossil? You can look at the claw of a Eurypterid, similar to a present day horseshoe crab.

Guests can also check out the 7 legged frog or the blue spotted salamander found in the 1950’s, right in Lancaster, New York.

It opens to the public this Saturday. Reservations are preferred and you will need your mask at the museum.

For tickets and more information, head here.