New explosives detection K9 team deployed by Erie County Sheriff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The newest K9 team for the Erie County Sheriff’s K9 unit is a certified explosives detection team and now deployed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Batholomew and K9 Danny recently completed 10-week training at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives facility in Virginia.

Handler and obedience training, as well as scent detection training, were included in the 400-hour course.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the ATF provided their office with 2-year-old yellow lab, Danny.

The duo will work closely with the Sheriff’s Bomb Unit to search areas, stadiums, and buildings before and during events, as well as responding to bomb threats.

Danny received initial training through the Puppies Behind Bars program after being selected from a litter. Danny is the second canine the Sheriff’s Office acquired through the program.