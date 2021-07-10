Plans for new Elmwood Ave playground unveiled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kids in the Elmwood Village will soon have a new place to play.

A playground will be built near the Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church. State senator Sean Ryan and the group Preservation Buffalo Niagara unveiled the plans for this project Saturday.

Once built, the playground will be the only one within a half-mile radius.

“Playgrounds, as we know, are often the center of the community. It is a place for kids to come out and exercise. It is a safe space. Parents come together. They chat at playgrounds. To make the vision a reality on this site we spoke to parents, stakeholders of all types, and the most important thing we spoke to is kids,” said State Senator Sean Ryan.

Ryan helped secure a $100,000 state grant to primarily fund the construction for this project.