New film studio to be built on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The growing film business in Western New York took a big step forward today.

City officials and local leaders announced that a new film production studio will be built at Niagara Street and West Ferry.

Great Point Capital Management is partnering with Rich Industries for the $50 million project.

“Buffalo is a destination for filmmakers, people want to come here and make movies,” said Robert Halmi, who runs Great Point Capital Management.”

. @MayorByronBrown announces that a film and television production studio will be built on Buffalo’s west side. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Klju0zRTtx — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) June 30, 2020

Mayor Byron Brown says this new development will boost Buffalo’s economy in a major way.

“This significant investment being made by Great Point Capitol Management is another sign that while the COVID-19 health pandemic has been challenging, people’s faith in Buffalo’s resurgence has not been shaken and they continue to place their bets on Buffalo,” Brown said.

In recent years, Western New York has attracted the attention of Oscar winning director Guillermo Del Toro, actor John Krasinski who was here filming a Quiet place two and Actor, filmmaker and Western New York native William Fichtner.

“I’m really excited to add this to our inventory of assets,” said Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark. “To sort of proclaim that Buffalo is ready to go and ready to roll when it comes to filmmaking.”

Crews are expected to start construction on the studio this fall.

