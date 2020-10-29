New film studio to bring more of the bright lights of Hollywood to the Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Studios says a new sound stage and studio facility is going to bring more Hollywood to Buffalo.

CEO, founder, and Grand Island native Matt Fleckenstein made the announcement Thursday at the new site location South Park Ave.

Fleckenstein says Buffalo Studios will be the first true Hollywood movie studio in Western New York, bringing sound stage capabilities to the Queen City for major film and tv projects and offering film industry jobs across the region.

Buffalo Studios, a 27 acre former steel mill, is already entered into the NYS Brownfield Clean-Up Program.

Phase 1 will be six stages with support and office space, set on approximately 10 acres, with 17 additional acres to expand, according to Fleckenstein.

Officials tell us the project is due to break ground in late spring 2021 and tentatively be completed at the end of 2022.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says, “as my Administration continues to build on its commitment to increase access and opportunity for City residents who work in the film and television industry, today’s announcement that a second major studio is under development in our community reinforces that Buffalo is a destination for filmmakers, people want to come here and they want to make movies.”

Fleckenstein says this will not only bring jobs to the city but will also create educational opportunities.

“Not only will Buffalo Studios bring jobs to the city but it will also offer academic collaborations with the University of Buffalo to train students in the full spectrum of film and animation production. This will allow for future generations of Buffalonians to be educated in the newest technology and skills used in film making and other productions – and to be able to work on those projects in their own backyard,” Fleckenstein added.