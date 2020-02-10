New food pantry open in Salvation Army aimed to help decrease food waste

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A unique food pantry is now open in Buffalo. It’s helping to decrease food waste in our area.

The new Client Choice Pantry is open at the Salvation Army on Main Street in Buffalo.

It’s unique because people can come in and select the food they want instead of just receiving a pre-packaged bag of groceries.

This now gives them the flexibility to take items they already have, they don’t like, or can’t eat for health-related reasons.

The Salvation Army partnered with FeedMore WNY to open up the pantry.

They expect to serve more than 44,000 meals from the new pantry in 2020.