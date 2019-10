BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new high school girls mentoring program is empowering young women of color.

The “Big Sister and Little Sister Dialogues” took place at East Community High School today.

The program is a partnership with the Uncrowned Queens Institute and Buffalo Public Schools.

The year-long program pairs young girls with mentors to focus on their education and learn leadership skills.

This is the first year for the program.