New Hope Baptist Church holds 30th annual scholarship breakfast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The nation celebrates civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today.

One event in Buffalo this morning saluted young people looking to further their education.

The New Hope Baptist Church held its 30th annual scholarship breakfast this morning at the Buffalo Convention Center.

The event raises money for scholarships for recent graduates of the Buffalo Public Schools, who are going to college.

Organizers say the goal is to help make these students’ dreams come true.

“What we want to do is to make sure that these kids’ dreams come true. And their dreams are to go onto higher education, get a degree and become prodictive citzens in our community,” said Retta Billingslea of New Hope said.

Organizers say recipients were chosen based on a variety of factors including community service.