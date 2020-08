BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leadership is changing hands at Kaleida Health.

Robert Nesselbush will step in for current CEO Jody Lomeo who says he will not renew his contract at the end of this year.

Nesselbush is a West Seneca native.

He worked with Rochester Regional Health for 24 years.

He talked about his plans to lead the healthcare system through the COVID crisis.

Lomeo is wrapping up 12-years at Kaleida Health, seven of them as Kaleida’s CEO.