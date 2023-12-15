BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A series of shootings shut down Club Marcella earlier this month, and now, the nightclub stands accused of security negligence in a new lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, a woman claims she was brutally attacked by a bouncer while he was intervening in an incident at Club Marcella. The woman says she was attacked by another person at the club, who was allegedly drunk.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims an underage person was knowingly served alcohol.

In all, four shootings took place at Club Marcella throughout 2023. Seven people were injured, one fatally. In addition to the shootings, police had responded to numerous calls pertaining to assaults, thefts and threats during the year.

Before moving to Michigan Avenue in June 2022, Club Marcella had been part of the city’s Theatre District for nearly three decades.

News 4 has reached out to Club Marcella for comment.