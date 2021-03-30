New lawsuit filed in 2018 death of Rachael Wierzbicki

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new lawsuit is bringing more details to light in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Rachael Wierzbicki.

Police say Wierzbicki was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend Shane Casado outside a home on Edison St. in Buffalo.

Her parents, Lauri and Mark Wierzbicki, named both Casado and his grandmother, Veronica Casillas, in a new wrongful death lawsuit.

Court documents claim Casillas knew, or should have known, Casado had a gun and a history of violence, and that there was a chance he could hurt or kill someone, but didn’t do anything about it.

The lawsuit also lays out new details about the night Wierzbicki died, saying she drove to meet Casado after work before she was shot and killed outside the home where he lived with his grandmother.

Casado is awaiting trial.