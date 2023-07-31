BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is expected to name its new President/CEO on Monday afternoon.

The zoo has been without a permanent fixture in its top leadership position since the departure of Norah Fletchall this past September.

Fletchall resigned following five years as CEO. Before coming to Buffalo, her LinkedIn profile lists leadership positions at the Indianapolis Zoological Society and the John Ball Zoo, the latter of which she spent more than two decades, according to LinkedIn.

Since then, Chief Zoological Officer Lisa Smith has been in Fletchall’s place as the interim head.

The new CEO announcement, which is set to take place at 1:30 p.m., will be streamed live on this page. Local leaders, including Mayor Byron Brown, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and members of the State Senate Assembly are expected to be in attendance.