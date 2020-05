BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the launch of a new map designed to help people find their nearest coronavirus testing site.

The map has a complete list of all testing sites city-wide, as well as addresses, contact information to set up an appointment, hours of operation, and whether the site requires a prescription by a doctor for testing.

The mayor says testing continues to be a top priority in Buffalo.

COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.