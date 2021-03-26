New mixed-use building opens in Buffalo’s African American Corridor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new mixed-use building is breathing new life into the African American Heritage corridor in Buffalo.

The new structure sits on the corner of Michigan Avenue and William Street.

On the first level, you’ll find a Tim Hortons and space for other local shops.

The second level includes three apartments.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission says they plan to bring more developments like this to the area.

“This grand opening sort of symbolizes what’s yet to come to come along this corridor….first step in the total transformation of this corridor.”

Ellicott Development started construction on this site back in 2018.