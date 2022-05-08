BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a very special Mother’s Day for the new moms on the labor and delivery floor of Mercy Hospital.

Whether it’s their first baby or their fourth, this day is meaningful in more than one way.

To mark the occasion, babies on the floor were given homemade onesies that say “My first Mother’s Day,” courtesy of a Mercy Hospital nurse. The moms were given plants to take home, along with their bundles of joy.