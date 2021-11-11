New mural on display in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new mural is on display in the Lovejoy District of Buffalo.

You can find it at the corner of Doat Street and Keystone Street. The mural took four weeks to complete and showcases diversity in the neighborhood.

There are plans to create more artwork on the surrounding walls.

Artist Jay Hawkins, Sr. says “We want to take this and take this to other areas in the community, throughout the east side, throughout Lovejoy, places that don’t get to see art, that may not understand art, certainly not represented through art. We want to take that to different places and recreate this for each community that we serve, connect and create.”

This mural was a group effort by three artists.