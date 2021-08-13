New mural unveiled on D’Youville’s campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new mural that’s bringing a lot of color to Buffalo’s West Side.

D’Youville and Albright-Knox unveiled a new work by artist Maya Hayuk Thursday night at the new Health Professions Hub on Connecticut Street.

Albright-Knox says the mural is one of Buffalo’s largest, covering an area of 45 feet high and 95 feet wide.

“I think public art really speaks to how we installed in Buffalo really speaks to the diversity of our community. That serves the community’s needs in one way and can serve the needs in another way by embracing art in our area so,” VP of Operations at D’Youville Nathan Marton.

The artist used almost 100 gallons of paint and primer for this piece.