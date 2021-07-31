New music festival will make Outer Harbor debut Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new music festival is coming to the Outer Harbor this weekend.

The Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church is putting on the Pilgrim Family Festival.

The pastor who helped organize this event, says the goal is to lift people up after a year where so many people’s lives have changed forever.

“It’s to celebrate life and to remember those who have gone on from COVID-19, and most of all, and most important to Reverend Frank Bostic, he wants everybody to just have a great time, he’s going to be celebrating with his song, “Keep Jesus First.” That’s his original, and a beautiful concept and a beautiful event,” Van Taylor of Taylor Made Jazz said.

The festival is at Wilkeson Point.

Performers include Van Taylor, with “Taylor Made Jazz,” along with Glenn Jones and Lenny Williams.